Top three property locations in Spain

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 17:17
Property market booms
Image: Shutterstock/ Tenreiro
THE real estate market in the Murcia Region is showing healthy growth, with a significant uptick in transactions. According to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda, there were 6,248 property transactions in the first quarter of 2024, marking an 11.8 per cent increase from the same period last year (5,586 transactions).
Despite inflation and a rising Euribor, the housing sector in Murcia has thrived, driven by strong demand. Leading the charge are Murcia, Cartagena, and San Javier, which together accounted for nearly half of the region’s total transactions.
Murcia City secured the top spot with 1,642 transactions, a 9 per cent increase from the previous year. Cartagena followed with 779 transactions, up by 88, while San Javier recorded 396 transactions, a rise of almost 9 per cent.
Other towns contributing significantly include Torre Pacheco, Mazarrón, San Pedro del Pinatar, and Molina de Segura, reflecting their appeal for investment and growth.
Nationally, Spain saw a 1.8 per cent increase in property transactions, totalling 160,884 in the first quarter. Murcia’s performance ranks it third among regions, behind Cantabria and Asturias, in terms of transaction growth.
The data highlights Murcia’s resilience and appeal in the current real estate landscape.
