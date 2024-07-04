Tourists Share Experiences: How Drought Affects Holidays in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 14:14

Water Worries Washed Away Image: Shutterstock/ Jason Busa

THE Euro Weekly News recently followed an 11-day family holiday in Nerja to get a glimpse into how the ongoing drought in the Axarquia region is affecting tourism. Dave Boyne, from Ireland, and his family checked in with us throughout their holiday to give us some insights.

Drought in Nerja: How Water Cuts Impact Tourism Experiences

Water levels in local reservoirs are at critical levels leading to significant water restrictions across the region. These cuts have posed challenges for the region’s 208,000 residents. Water cuts have been implemented throughout the region and there were question marks before summer about whether the swimming pools in the region would be filled. ‘Pre-holiday one of our main concerns was a problem with water shortages due to the ongoing shortage of rain in the region,‘ said Dave.

‘Happily, it (the water restrictions) did not affect us until the last two days, the showers on the beaches were turned off, but definitely no issue with the apartment at any stage,’ Dave stated.

Review of Nerja Holiday Experience

Overall, the family described their holiday as one of the nicest they have ever had, praising the friendliness and helpfulness of the locals. ‘I could not speak highly enough about how friendly the locals were; they could not do enough for you,’ Dave added. Dave and his family look forward to returning to Nerja in the future.

