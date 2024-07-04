By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 16:58

Underwater wonders: Stunning photography of Vega Baja marine life. Image: Proyecto Mastral - El Tiempo en Torrevieja / Facebook.

The Vega Baja coastline is home to a diverse array of marine life, beautifully captured by photographer Julio Jesús Añel.

His high-quality photographs reveal the vibrant underwater world, featuring species such as the Borracho Peineta, Rock Octopus, Salpa, and Green Fish.

Añel describes the Borracho Peineta (Scartella cristata) as a blenny fish commonly found in rocky coastal areas, notable for its large head and colourful, scaleless skin.

Puzzle Solving

The Rock Octopus (Octopus vulgaris), known for its intelligence and ability to solve puzzles and use tools, can also regenerate its arms.

The Salpa (Sarpa salpa) is iconic to the Mediterranean and is often seen grazing on Posidonia meadows in large schools.

The Green Fish (Thalassoma pavo) is distinguished by its hand-painted appearance and hermaphroditic nature, allowing it to change from female to male.

Showcasing Photographs

The Mastral Torrevieja Project recently showcased Añel’s photographs, highlighting the stunning marine fauna off the coasts of Torrevieja and Orihuela.

These images allow us to appreciate the incredible diversity and beauty of the underwater world in this region.

To take a look at the stunning photographs captured head to the Facebook page: Proyecto Mastral – El Tiempo en Torrevieja.