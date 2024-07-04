Water restrictions tighten in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Increasing demands for water cannot be met in Mallorca
Banyalbufar, a town in Mallorca’s Serra de Tramuntana mountains, is grappling with a severe water shortage.
The situation has grown so critical that the council has been forced to implement stricter water restrictions, effective from Tuesday, July 2.
These restrictions will remain in place until the situation improves. Here’s what residents and visitors can expect:
Limited Daily Supply: starting July 15, the water supply will be shut off from 11pm (23:00) to 4 pm (16:00) daily. This means water will only be available for seven hours a day, from 4pm (16:00) to 11 pm (23:00).
This drastic measure comes after water tankers, previously used to supplement supply, are no longer able to keep up with the increasing summer demand, particularly with tourist numbers exceeding the local population (under 600 residents). This high summer consumption puts a significant strain on the limited water resources.
Adding to the challenge is the presence of luxury establishments like Richard Branson’s Son Bunyola hotel and villas. The continued reliance on water trucks to meet demand has created a significant financial burden for the local council.
Banyalbufar isn’t alone in its struggle. Other Mallorcan municipalities like Arta and Estellencs have also implemented water restrictions this year. Estellencs, in fact, went a step further by banning the use of drinking water for non-essential purposes in May, including refilling pools, watering gardens, and washing cars.
