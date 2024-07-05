Adapt Theatre Group gets grimm with pantomime ‘Snow White’

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 11:11
Bilingual Pantomime Magic
Image: Gill Brown/Adapt
THE Adapt Theatre Group has been staging bilingual pantomimes in English and Spanish since 2011, with a mission to integrate the English-speaking community into the local area.
Their debut performance, ‘Cinderella,’ marked the beginning of a tradition that has seen ten productions involving well-known local figures and locations. The group’s dance ensembles have featured students from local primary and language schools. All proceeds from these performances have been donated to charities based in the local area.
As the summer heat approaches, preparations are already underway for this year’s pantomime. This year’s production will feature ‘Snow White’ with the distinctive twists and turns characteristic of an Adapt Theatre Group show. The group promises an original and entertaining experience for all. More details will be revealed soon, stay tuned for updates on what promises to be another memorable performance.
