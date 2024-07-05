Trending:

Adapt Theatre Group gets grimm with pantomime ‘Snow White’

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 11:11

Bilingual Pantomime Magic Image: Gill Brown/Adapt

THE Adapt Theatre Group has been staging bilingual pantomimes in English and Spanish since 2011, with a mission to integrate the English-speaking community into the local area.

Bringing the Community Together: Adapt Theatre Group’s Bilingual Show

Their debut performance, ‘Cinderella,’ marked the beginning of a tradition that has seen ten productions involving well-known local figures and locations. The group’s dance ensembles have featured students from local primary and language schools. All proceeds from these performances have been donated to charities based in the local area.

A Fairytale for All: Adapt Theatre Group’s Bilingual Snow White

As the summer heat approaches, preparations are already underway for this year’s pantomime. This year’s production will feature ‘Snow White’ with the distinctive twists and turns characteristic of an Adapt Theatre Group show. The group promises an original and entertaining experience for all. More details will be revealed soon, stay tuned for updates on what promises to be another memorable performance.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading