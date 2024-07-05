Agrizoo Nutrisala: Pioneers in Pet Care

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 14:50

Agrizoo Nutrisala has everything for pets to enjoy a healthy lifestyle Credit: Agrizoo Nutrisala

To an owner, a pet is more than an animal; it is a cherished family member. The emotional bond that forms is truly unique and special, lasting a lifetime.

Agrizoo Nutrisala embraces that world, standing out with its unique approach. It has been a pioneer in the pet care sector for over thirty years. It offers a personalised service that can quickly be adapted to market changes, ensuring pets receive only the best. Whether that’s a perfect nutrition plan or taking advantage of the latest innovations in pet care, they are there to help.

When you purchase products from Agrizoo Nutrisala, you’re not just taking care of your pets but also contributing to a healthier planet. Agrizoo Nutrisala is deeply committed to environmental sustainability. They adopt green practices and ensure that all their products are sustainable, reflecting their dedication to a greener planet.

Natural balanced nutrition for pets

They offer a wide selection of products and cater to a variety of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, chickens, rodents, fish, and even turtles. All of which is available to purchase from two 1,000-metre-squared spacious stores in Altea and Pego, offering a shopping experience like no other.

They proudly use the services of local suppliers to ensure maximum freshness and quality of all the products sold in their stores. Their wide-ranging selection also caters to the growing demand for quality products made with natural ingredients. It includes premium foods and natural supplements—everything your pet needs for a healthy, balanced diet.

Aside from food, Agrizoo Nutrisala provides everything required to ensure your cat or dog enjoys a happy and healthy lifestyle. This includes natural shampoos, walking and car accessories, toys, cat flaps, scratching posts, litter boxes and feeders.

Animal protection societies

It is no wonder they have so many satisfied customers who want to express their pleasure at the service they received. For example, Alex Valevich said, “Fabulous treatment, very friendly and professionals in the sector. If you have an animal of any type you will find practically everything and at market prices!! Highly recommended”

As might be expected of such a caring and compassionate organisation, Agrizoo Nutrisala also believes in supporting animals who may not have found their forever homes yet. To this end, it collaborates with local animal protection societies, ensuring that the animals housed there receive the care and love they deserve.

Agrizoo Nutrisala – where tradition and innovation come together perfectly.

Agrizoo Nutrisala Stores

Agrizoo Altea, Poligono Cap Blanch, 35: Tel: 965 843 366

Agrizoo Pego, Ctra Pego-Adsubia, km 1: Tel: 965 570 429