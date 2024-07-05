Ant and Dec surprise guests at Mallorca resort

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 05 Jul 2024 • 11:28

Ant and Dec are one of Britain's most popular duos Credit: National Television Awards/fb

British holidaymakers in Mallorca got a surprise this week when Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly were spotted filming at the Protur Bonaire Hotel in Cala Bona.

The popular presenters, both 48, sent a wave of excitement through the resort as they arrived in the pool area. News of their presence spread quickly, with dozens of guests rushing to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Hotel Protur Bonaire

While some were surprised to see the multi-millionaires at a family-friendly resort, the reason behind their visit soon became clear. Ant and Dec were filming a commercial for TUI holidays, a company frequently partnered with the Protur Bonaire.

The filming took up most of the day, with the popular duo shooting scenes around the sprawling east coast resort. The commotion caused by their arrival was so great that staff had to gently remind guests that individual photos with the celebrities wouldn’t be possible. However, Ant and Dec waved to the families gathered around the pool and offered high-fives to some of the younger fans who came to say hello.

Ant and Dec found fame in the kids’ TV series Biker Grove, where their characters PJ and Duncan formed a band and recorded a song called ‘Tonight I’m Free’. The young actors received a call from Telstar Records who suggested releasing the single in real life.

Let’s Get Ready to Rumble

A pop career followed, spanning four years and adding up to three albums, a BRIT award nomination and 14 Top 20 hits, including ‘Let’s Get Ready to Rumble’.

Ant and Dec’s friendship has endured fame and the ups and downs of their lives. 2023 saw the return of their hit entertainment show, ‘Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win’. They also continue to host the popular ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.