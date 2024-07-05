Bolero Concert in Palau Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Orchestral music
Delight in classical masterpieces played by an internationally recognised orchestra in Palau Altea on July 14.
The Orchestra of the Alicante Provincial Council, created under the direction of Josep Vicent and the collaboration of the Sabadell Foundation, will present a spectacular show of timeless classics in the Altea venue.
During the night, the compositions of Bolero by Maurice Ravel, Danzon No 2 by A. Marquez, Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas by A Piazzola and El Sombrero de Tres Picos by Manuel de Falla will be exceptionally performed.
Purchase your ticket for €15 online at alteacultural.com or for €17 at the Casa de Cultura Altea box office, one hour prior to the show.
7pm start.
