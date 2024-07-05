“Change begins now” says victorious Sir Keir

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 05 Jul 2024 • 8:24

A new era begins as Labour wins the UK election Credit: Keir Starmer/fb

Sir Keir Starmer celebrated victory at a rally in central London after his party formally claimed the 325 seats needed to control the Commons last night.

“We did it!” he announced – “You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived. Change begins now. And it feels good, I have to be honest. Four and a half years of work changing the party. This is what it is for: a changed labour party, ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people.”

Starmer said that the British people had ‘voted to turn the page’ on 14 years of Conservative rule.

A Conservative culling

Election night saw a Conservative culling as Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps, Welsh Secretary David Davies, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, Science minister Michelle Donelan, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk were all beaten.

Getting Mox-it done

Newly-elected Labour MP, Dan Norris, who ousted Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg says he “got Mogg-xit done”.

Rees-Mogg was first elected as MP for former constituency North East Somerset in 2010. Speaking at the University of Bath, Sir Jacob applauded Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on “what seems to be a historic victory”. He did not take accountability for his own defeat – “If your party is unpopular, then the fact that you may have been a good constituency MP is not going to win an election,”

Liz Truss falls

Liz Truss, who was the UK’s prime minister for a total of 49 days in 2022, lost her Norfolk South West seat to Labour.

Ex-home secretary Suella Braverman apologised for the behaviour of her party and how it had abandoned core supporters’ values.

What will change look like?

Many Conservatives feel that Rishi Sunak took a huge political gamble by triggering the election on May 22, rather than waiting until the Autumn. Now, the UK waits to see what change looks like under a Labour government.