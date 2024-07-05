Costa del Sol hotels booming with record occupancy

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 12:12

Costa del Sol's summer boom Image: Shutterstock/ Agata Ibron

HOTELS along the Costa del Sol achieved an impressive 87.87 per cent occupancy in June, marking a nearly six-point increase from last year’s 82.12 per cent, reports the Costa del Sol Hoteliers Association (Aehcos).

Foreign Tourists Fuel Growth in Costa del Sol Hospitality

This rise, driven significantly by foreign tourists comprising 70 per cent of visitors, is bolstering economic impacts, with each guest spending an average of €149.46 per night, up 11.4 per cent from €134.14 last year.

High Season Projections Remain Strong Despite Economic Challenges

Aehcos remains optimistic, forecasting a robust high season with expected occupancy rates exceeding 86 per cent for July and August, despite challenges like rising supply costs, inflation, and interest rates. President José Luque anticipates further boosts from last-minute bookings, particularly by domestic tourists expected to increase their demand this summer.

Looking ahead, July is projected to see an 86.05 per cent occupancy, while August is anticipated to dip to 86.43 per cent from 88.44% last year. The Frigiliana-Torrox area is predicted to maintain an 86.96 per cent occupancy in August.

Aehcos Optimistic About Continued Hotel Occupancy Growth

Luque highlights these figures as encouraging for business prospects, reflecting stability in anticipated bookings compared to earlier predictions this June.

