By Anna Ellis
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 9:03
Gourmet gatherings: 'Menjars de la Terra' returns. Image: Restaurante Nou Cucuch / Facebook.
“Menjars de la Terra” (Delicacies of the Earth) will make a stylish return after the summer with a lineup already chosen by the organisers for the province’s most anticipated gastronomic event.
From September 16 to 20, the conference will showcase the culinary talents of Middle and Upper Vinalopó through five selected restaurants: Leandra Espacio Gastronómico in Elda, La Façana in Biar, Equelite in Villena, Nou Cucuch in Novelda, and Ya in Aspe.
Following its gastronomic tour through Baix Vinalopó, Vega Baja, Alicante Mountain, and Las Marinas, “Menjars de la Terra” will focus on the regions known for their deep-rooted culinary traditions, updated to meet modern tastes, after the obligatory summer hiatus.
Highlighting the event will be the Bagged Table Grape from Vinalopó, distinguished by its Protected Designation of Origin.
The Regulatory Council ensures that this seal guarantees a fruit of exceptional quality and meets rigorous cultivation standards.
Therefore, each restaurant’s menu must feature Bagged Table Grapes from Vinalopó as a key ingredient in at least one dish.
The “Menjars de la Terra” gastronomic days invite everyone to indulge in the specially crafted menus by the participating restaurants, priced at €42.
It’s an exceptional opportunity to savour the region’s tastiest culinary creations.
