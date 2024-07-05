Hotel lounging to the sound of the 60s-70s

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 14:58

Hotel Mañet lounge Credit: Hotel Mañet, Facebpok

Spend a Friday night with a stunning terrace view to the sound of the best hits from the 60s and 70s at the Hotel Mañet.

Only this summer, the 3 Music Teers are performing at the Hotel Mañet every Friday night from 6.30pm, delighting the audiences with classic pop hits.

Enjoy a range of cocktails, fine wines and a delicious set of international dishes.

Reserve your spot by calling 966 490 181.

At Av. Del Portet 126, Teulada-Moraira