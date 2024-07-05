Trending:

Hotel lounging to the sound of the 60s-70s

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 14:58

Hotel Mañet lounge Credit: Hotel Mañet, Facebpok

Spend a Friday night with a stunning terrace view to the sound of the best hits from the 60s and 70s at the Hotel Mañet.

Only this summer, the 3 Music Teers are performing at the Hotel Mañet every Friday night from 6.30pm, delighting the audiences with classic pop hits. 

Enjoy a range of cocktails, fine wines and a delicious set of international dishes.

Reserve your spot by calling 966 490 181. 

At Av. Del Portet 126, Teulada-Moraira

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading