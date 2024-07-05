Jude Bellingham hit with UEFA suspension

By Donna Williams •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 17:42
Jude Bellingham given match ban and a fine
Credit: X:@BellinghamJude
Jude Bellingham has been handed a one-match ban and a fine for his actions following his goal against Slovakia.
However, England fans can breathe a sigh of relief as UEFA has decided to suspend the ban for one year, meaning he can still play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland tomorrow night.
This does mean that he will need to be on his best behaviour for the next twelve months. Any subsequent displays that breach ‘the basic rules of decent conduct’ will result in his being forced to miss the England game that follows, regardless of when or who that is against.
In a released statement, UEFA confirmed its decision to fine the Real Madrid player €30,000 and to suspend him for a total of one UEFA competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible to play.
This action has been taken in response to Bellingham’s violation of the ‘basic rules of decent conduct’. However, they added, “Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.”
Bellingham denies that he made an obscene gesture following his injury-time overhead kick. Taking to X, he shared a video of the gesture with the statement, “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.