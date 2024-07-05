Jude Bellingham hit with UEFA suspension

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 17:42

Jude Bellingham given match ban and a fine Credit: X:@BellinghamJude

Jude Bellingham has been handed a one-match ban and a fine for his actions following his goal against Slovakia.

However, England fans can breathe a sigh of relief as UEFA has decided to suspend the ban for one year, meaning he can still play in the Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland tomorrow night.

This does mean that he will need to be on his best behaviour for the next twelve months. Any subsequent displays that breach ‘the basic rules of decent conduct’ will result in his being forced to miss the England game that follows, regardless of when or who that is against.

In a released statement, UEFA confirmed its decision to fine the Real Madrid player €30,000 and to suspend him for a total of one UEFA competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible to play.

Breach of basic rules of decent conduct

This action has been taken in response to Bellingham’s violation of the ‘basic rules of decent conduct’. However, they added, “Said suspension is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.”

Bellingham denies that he made an obscene gesture following his injury-time overhead kick. Taking to X, he shared a video of the gesture with the statement, “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”