Medieval spectacle in Villajoyosa

05 Jul 2024
Gran Circus Maximus
Credit: Gran Circus Maximus, Facebook
Teleport into the Medieval period with chariot races, gladiator combats, dances and rituals with the Gran Circus Maximus.
Every Saturday in Villajoyosa, visitors are invited to experience a memorable spectacle of a live performance based on Ancient Roman Circus, perfect for families, friends and couples.
With tests of bravery and captivating matches, the circus show is always accompanied by a traditional dinner, presenting a unique outdoor spectacle of the Medieval adventures.
The shows are running until September 28 and are free for children under three and for birthdays.
Delve into the exciting world of the past at Villajoyosa, Partida Piletes 26.
Reserve your place at grandcircusmaximus.com or 966 851 604.
