Nigel Farage’s Reform UK makes an impact

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 12:37

Nigel Farage is thrilled with Reform UK's progress Credit: Nigel Farage/fb

Nigel Farage, a force behind Brexit and a voice for political change, has captured a strong vote share with Reform UK, despite a voting system that traditionally penalises small parties.

More than four million people voted for Reform UK, giving the party 14 per cent of the vote share.

Farage won by a large margin in Clacton and has been elected to Parliament. He said that there is a ‘massive gap on the centre-right of British politics and my job is to fill it.”

The establishment are terrified

In a speech last month, the Reform UK leader said – “The establishment are terrified, the Conservatives are terrified,”

He added that Britain was “a broken nation,”

Last week, an undercover investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 News secretly filmed Reform UK campaigners in Clacton using unacceptable language, with one using a racial slur to describe Rishi Sunak.

The party has threatened to take legal action against a private company it paid to vet candidates.

“We’re coming for Labour!”

Despite the controversary, Nigel Farage sees a bright future ahead – ‘My plan is to build a mass national movement over the course of next few years, hopefully big enough to challenge the General Election properly in 2029. There is no enthusiasm for Labour or Starmer whatsoever… this Labour Government will be in trouble very very quickly and we will now be targeting Labour votes. We’re coming for Labour, be in no doubt about that.”