Part-take in the float tradition

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 15:58

Young girls on floats Credit: Ajuntament de Xabia, Facebook

Spanish celebrations are never complete without children riding in colourful floats with confetti in stunning traditional costumes.

Do you want your child to take part in Spanish culture? Book a ride in the float for September 1.

Registration for all children aged 4-14 is open until July 15, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm and Thursdays from 5pm until 6.30pm at the Festival Commission Centre, Severo Ochoa Street, Javea or at the Cande Restaurant during business hours.

The Festival Commission will group children by age, with each float in a different, unique theme. Each child will be given a costume, hence it is essential to provide the child’s age, clothing size and contact number during registration.

Only €20 for an unforgettable and vibrant experience of Spanish culture.