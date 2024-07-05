Portuguese Man o’ War on Chiclana Beach

By Talyta Franca •
Portuguese man o' war
Credit: 4Neus, Flickr
One person was hospitalised after a rare appearance of a Portuguese man o’ war occurred at La Barrosa beach in Chiclana, Spain.
According to Red Cross sources, the victim was taken to the La Longuera emergency centre for observation.
According to SUR, the appearance of the Portuguese man o’ war is more typical in April and May due to currents.
The animals, usually found on the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean, were probably brought to the Spanish coast by the winds and appeared on Costa de la Luz between Sunday and Monday.
However, none were found on the following days after wind patterns shifted.
The animals have also been spotted in the past in the Spanish regions of the Basque Country and Cantabria.
Visitors were cautioned about the creatures’ potent toxins and advised not to touch them.
Symptoms of a Portuguese man o’ war sting include local pain, burning, swelling, and redness that can last from minutes to hours.
If stung, recommendations include avoiding trying to remove the animals with hands and search medical support in the presence of any symptoms.
Vigilance and precautionary measures remain essential during beach visits, especially for families and children.
