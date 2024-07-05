Revived traditional fair in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 13:12
Scene from a previous Las Cuartillas Fair
Credit: Mojacar Council
A tradition lost for 70 years was revived by the residents of Las Cuartillas in Mojacar and on July 5 they enjoyed what was their ninth annual fair.
The festivities which honour the suburb’s patron saint, Saint Anthony, begin in the evening with a performance by the Conchi López Academy’s dance performance, followed at 11pm by the Grupo Sureste orchestra giving everyone the chance to dance until late.
On Saturday July 6 at 1pm, the Midday Fair will begin, where visitors will be able to try the area’s typical dishes and a wide variety of tapas but many will hold out until 2pm when the traditional popular giant paella will be served.
From then on for several hours families will take part in a tardeo, a concept imported from Barcelona and Madrid where rather than keep the kids up until late at night by the same concept, families enjoy a night out but during the day!
There are special attractions for the children as well as an opportunity to enjoy ice cream, cakes and churros before a Mass is held at 6pm in honour of St Anthony in a small chapel in the vicinity.
Festivities Councillor, Pascual Artero, encouraged everyone to take part and said “It is a pleasure to invite all the residents of Mojacar and the nearby municipalities to join the 2024 Cuartillas Festivities.
“This celebration not only represents a revived tradition, but is also an opportunity for us all to share moments of joy and community. Every year, the Cuartillas fiestas are strengthened thanks to the effort and dedication of its residents, who have worked tirelessly to make this celebration a memorable event. Don’t miss it, we await you with open arms!”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
