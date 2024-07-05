By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 13:21
Ride the night: Alicante resumes night TRAM service for summer. Image: TRAM d'Alacant / Facebook.
Alicante’s TRAM night service, known as El Tramnochador, will resume operations from July 5 until Saturday, August 31.
This service will be available on lines 1, 2, 3, 4, and 9.
El Tramnochador will provide night service along the following routes: Luceros to Benidorm (L1), Luceros to Sant Vicent del Raspeig (L2), Luceros to El Campello (L3), Luceros to San Juan Beach (L4), and Benidorm to Garganes station in Altea (L9).
This initiative aims to enhance nighttime mobility by offering a safe and convenient alternative for accessing Alicante.
It primarily targets young people travelling in the early morning hours without needing their own vehicles.
El Tramnochador will operate every Friday and Saturday, as well as on Wednesday, August 14, the eve of the Assumption of the Virgin festival.
Train and tram frequencies will vary depending on the line and time of travel.
For more information on schedules and frequencies, it is advised to visit the TRAM d’Alacant website, call the Customer Service hotline at (+34) 900 72 04 72, check social media, or use the official TRAM d’Alacant app.
