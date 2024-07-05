Shamrocker Kelly in Albir

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 17:00
The Guinness Brothers
Credit: The Guinness Brothers, Facebook
Rock away at The Irish Tavern with the one and only, Shamrocker Kelly on August 2.
A unique chance to see the talented musician from the legendary duo, The Guinness Brothers, who have enchanted audiences across the world, the evening is guaranteed to be rocking.
From 8pm, visitors are invited to delight in the traditional Irish beers and treats to the sound of the freshest rock music at a friendly and conventionally Irish venue.
At Cami Vell d´Altea, Albir. Book your place by visiting The Irish Tavern, Albir on Facebook, calling 610 129 283 or emailing irishtavernalbir@gmail.com
Open Monday-Wednesday, 3pm-3am and Thursday-Sunday, 12pm-3am.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.