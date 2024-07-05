Trending:

Shamrocker Kelly in Albir

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 17:00

The Guinness Brothers Credit: The Guinness Brothers, Facebook

Rock away at The Irish Tavern with the one and only, Shamrocker Kelly on August 2.

A unique chance to see the talented musician from the legendary duo, The Guinness Brothers, who have enchanted audiences across the world, the evening is guaranteed to be rocking. 

From 8pm, visitors are invited to delight in the traditional Irish beers and treats to the sound of the freshest rock music at a friendly and conventionally Irish venue. 

At Cami Vell d´Altea, Albir. Book your place by visiting The Irish Tavern, Albir on Facebook, calling 610 129 283 or emailing irishtavernalbir@gmail.com 

Open Monday-Wednesday, 3pm-3am and Thursday-Sunday, 12pm-3am. 

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

