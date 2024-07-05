Spain knock out the hosts of Euro 2024!

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 22:00

Dani Olmo secures player of the match in Spain v Germany thriller Credit: X:EURO24

In a dramatic match that went into extra time, Spain beat Germany 2-1 and secured their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2024

This quarter-final thriller had everything except a penalty shootout, and it almost had that, too. Even the most neutral spectators must have been on the edge of their seats as Spain and Germany fought it out on the pitch.

Spain score the first goal

The first goal came in the 51st minute, with a well-positioned pass by Lasine Yamal to Dani Olmo, who arrived in the box to send it into the back of the net, putting Spain in front. With the pressure on Germany to score, the game really opened up, and we started to see their ruthless attacking side, as chance after chance failed to hit the spot.

Germany draw level

Just when it was looking like a win for Spain, Germany’s Florian Wirtz took a shot on the swivel to beat Unai Simon and put them level in the 89th minute. After a tense four minutes of time added on, the game finished 1-1 in normal time, taking it into extra time and giving Germany a lifeline.

Spain score the winner

There were a few chances in extra time, but neither team seemed able to break the stalemate, and a penalty shoot-out drew ever near. Then, in truly dramatic fashion, Marco Cucurella played the ball wide to Dani Olmo. With an inch-perfect cross, Mikel Merino met the ball with a fantastic header to score and secure a win for Spain in the 119th minute.