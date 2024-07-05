Trending:

Summer flamenco shows

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 12:59

Flamenco performance Credit: Keith Williamson, Flickr

Only this July and August, a spectacular flamenco show will be held at Les Tramoies with live singing, dancing, drums and guitar.

Experience the authentic Spanish spirit with a flamenco tablao night on July 15, July 29, August 5 and August 19. All sessions begin at 8.30pm and the doors open at 8pm. 

Discover the passionate style of Spain’s traditional music and dance genre, learning about the cultural heritage and soul of Spain. 

Tickets are €20. 

Reserve your place via 605 282 328 

At Les Tramoies, C. Patricio Ferransiz 88, Denia

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Anna Akopyan

Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading