Summer flamenco shows

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 12:59

Flamenco performance Credit: Keith Williamson, Flickr

Only this July and August, a spectacular flamenco show will be held at Les Tramoies with live singing, dancing, drums and guitar.

Experience the authentic Spanish spirit with a flamenco tablao night on July 15, July 29, August 5 and August 19. All sessions begin at 8.30pm and the doors open at 8pm.

Discover the passionate style of Spain’s traditional music and dance genre, learning about the cultural heritage and soul of Spain.

Tickets are €20.

Reserve your place via 605 282 328

At Les Tramoies, C. Patricio Ferransiz 88, Denia