Summer schedule update: Málaga health centres

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 16:16

Health centers adopt summer hours Image: Shutterstock/ Ground Picture

FROM July 1 to September 13, health centres in Málaga have adjusted their schedules to accommodate the summer season.

Health Centres in Málaga Adjust Summer Schedules

The Andalucian government confirmed this change, stating that it aims to ensure high-quality healthcare for residents and visitors.

New Operating Hours from July 1 to September 13

In Málaga, health centres like Puerta Blanca, Cruz de Humilladero, El Palo, Churriana, El Cónsul, La Roca, and Rincón de la Victoria will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, handling all non-delayed and urgent medical consultations. After 8 pm, the usual emergency services at Puerta Blanca, Cruz de Humilladero, El Palo, Rincón de la Victoria, and Churriana will remain open overnight.

Guadalhorce District Health Centres Summer Hours

Meanwhile, the Guadalhorce District health centres will be open from 8 am to 3 pm, with emergency services available from 3 pm to 8 am on weekdays, and around the clock on weekends and holidays.

These adjustments ensure continued healthcare accessibility throughout the summer, aligning with seasonal demand and maintaining efficient service delivery across the Málaga province.

