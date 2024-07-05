Tapas Alley: Calle de Santo Domingo

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 15:18

Enjoy tapas and socialise Spanish style Credit:Shutterstock: Kasakphoto

Nestled in the heart of the charming Old Town of Benidorm is a street where you can experience the real taste of Spain.

Affectionately known as ‘Tapas Alley’, all the way along Calle de Santo Domingo, you will discover a veritas of tapas delights.

The street is a vibrant hub, buzzing with the energy of both locals and tourists. It is filled with tempting aromas and creates an atmosphere that truly captures the essence of Spanish life.

Join the crowd, follow Spanish tradition, and sample various tapas dishes as you walk along the street without worrying about overindulging.

What is tapas in Spanish culture?

Tapas is more than just a type of food; it’s a Spanish social ritual that encourages a shared food experience in an informal setting.

The variety of tapas dishes, from olives to garlic prawns to croquettes, is a testament to the diversity and richness of Spanish cuisine.

There are many theories about the origins of tapas, but whatever the story, they are the perfect way to socialise Spanish style.