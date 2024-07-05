The Clubhouse by Sala to Air Wimbledon

By EWN • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 14:15

Photocredit Shutterstock/rarrarorro

The Clubhouse by Sala is thrilled to announce that it will be airing the Wimbledon Championship, the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world, until 14th July.

With over 50 4K screens and VIP viewing rooms, The Clubhouse offers the perfect setting to catch every thrilling match. To celebrate this iconic event, guests can enjoy a special Strawberries and Cream and Pimms package for just 10€ per person.

Situated in the heart of Puerto Banus, The Clubhouse is renowned for its luxurious setting and top-notch amenities. Whether you’re an avid tennis fan or just looking for a great place to socialise, The Clubhouse provides an unrivalled experience for all.

Located just beneath La Sala Puerto Banus, The Clubhouse spans a revitalised 900 m² facility, transformed by a multi-million euro investment. This luxurious venue features state-of-the-art entertainment technology, including three top-of-the-range Trackman golf simulators, advanced Dartsee dartboards, and over 50 TVs with Zapping technology.

Strategically positioned on the newly constructed Paseo by the town hall of Marbella, The Clubhouse offers spectacular views up to Aloha, with complimentary valet parking enhancing the experience. Dive into a world where luxury meets competitive socialising in the heart of Marbella.

EAT . DRINK . WATCH . PLAY

Find out more by contacting reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or calling 952 814 145.

Sponsored