The Joyful Town of Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 11:15

The colourful traditional houses of Villajoyosa Credit: Pixabay:DenisDoukhan

Villajoyosa, sometimes known as ‘La Vila Joiosa’, is the capital of Marina Baixa and is known for its traditional houses painted in different colours.

It is steeped in history, officially declared a Site of Cultural Interest, and perhaps the best-preserved centre in the Valencian Community. It was not a town of noble families but that of fishermen, sailors, merchants and industrialists.

The first settlers came in the Bronze Age, and since then, it has been occupied by Iberians, Romans, Moors, Christians, Turks, and Algerians.

The city’s resilience is evident in the fact that the Moors and Christians Festival is celebrated today as a result of a major attack by the Turkish and Algerian Corsairs in 1538.

Villajoyosa historic city walls

Villajoyosa‘s walls, a testament to its historical significance, resulted from its role in fighting the Berber pirate attacks. King Philip II ordered their construction, and they still stand today, a symbol of the city’s enduring history.

More than that, they are an example of a ‘pre-barricaded Renaissance urban wall’, which was very short-lived. As a result, in 1985, the walls were officially declared an Asset of Cultural Interest.

In the 18th Century, new bridges were built to further enhance its strategic location as an important trading point along the coast.

The town has been a hub for the trade of olive oil, fruit, vegetables, and shipbuilding, contributing to its economic significance.