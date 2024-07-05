Uninhabited island of Benidorm

By Donna Williams •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 10:20
Benidorm Island seen at dusk
Credit: Shutterstock: Vincente Porfilio
The small island of Benidorm (El Islote) is unmissable from anywhere along the Benidorm coastline.
It was once known as Peacock Island, but sadly, no peacocks live there now, hence the name change.
There are several legendary stories about how the island came to be. One of the more famous is that it was formed from a piece of the Puig Campana that an angry giant hacked off.
While the island is uninhabited, it does enjoy an influx of visitors who arrive there via a 20-minute boat journey.
The island boasts a diverse marine ecosystem with a depth of up to 20 metres. Divers highly appreciate this underwater world, and around the rocky base, a variety of sea creatures, including bream, octopi, and moray eels, can be spotted.
One of the other lovely things about the island is the impressive views of the Benidorm coastline that it affords. From here, the expanse and architectural design of the high-rise buildings against the backdrop of the mountains can be fully appreciated.
