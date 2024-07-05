Trending:

Valor Chocolate Factory – Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 18:00

Cocoa is at the heart of the Valor chocolate-making process Credit: Pixabay: Allybally4b

The Valor Chocolate Museum in Villajoyosa was established in 1998 and is one of the oldest chocolate museums in Spain.

The unmistakable aroma of roasted cocoa tantalises your senses from the moment you step into it.

This aroma makes the chocolate factory distinctive, as very few companies in the world have adopted the practice of ‘bean to bar’.

Cocoa holds such a special place in the chocolate-making process that the museum dedicates an entire section to it. Here, visitors can delve into the origins of cocoa, its cultivation, and the myths surrounding it.

Valor Chocolate Brand

The museum also boasts an impressive collection of chocolate industry machinery from various periods up to the present time.

In addition to learning about the chocolate-making process, visitors can also gain insights into the Valor brand and how it has flourished under the guidance of five generations of master chocolatiers.

Undoubtedly, one of the best aspects of the museum is the opportunity to sample the Valor chocolates in the store and, of course, make a purchase or two.

It is no wonder that the museum, with its rich history and delicious chocolate, attracts hundreds of visitors from across the world year after year.

