Vera Lions support Asprodalba Association

Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 11:34
Asprodalba will be part of the Ciudad de Vera Basketball Club
The Vera and District Lions Club has for many years supported the Asprodalba Association for the promotion of people with intellectual disabilities in the Levante Almeriense.
Although Asprodalba has a Day Centre and a Residential Centre, in 2022, it launched a new project to create a further residential centre in Vera which was funded by donations from many local businesses and a grant from Smurfitt Kappa.
The building is complete however the Association has now run out of funding to finish the project which needs painting and decorating, electrics, fittings etc.
Recently, the President and Manager of the facility approached Vera Lions for support, not asking directly for money but requesting that the Lions use their contacts within the local community to fund raise towards the additional costs.
They are also approaching the local Spanish community but need support from the rest of the community especially foreign nationals who have settled locally as they have such a good record of stepping in and helping those in need.
Asprodalba are asking for donations from businesses and individuals of around €200 and to help them reach their target. Vera Lions agreed to pool the money raised and ring fence it for this project as well as offering to match whatever is raised up to a maximum of €10,000, so for example if the public raise €10,000 they will make it €20,000!
Make a donation of any amount, host a fundraising event, a quiz night, karaoke, sponsored walk in fact anything that will help the Association complete the works on the new building.
The Association doesn’t just offer its services to Spanish residents but is happy to help regardless of their nationality and has agreed that the Lions can arrange visits to the Day or Residential centres if anyone wants to become involved or find out more.
According to Lions President Andy, this project is very close to his heart as the work they do is amazing, the clients are always so happy and so well cared for whilst every member of staff he has met seems to be there out of love not just a job.
Please contact the President, Andy directly via WhatsApp 711 005 682 or email lionsshopturre@gmail.com if you feel you can offer support.
