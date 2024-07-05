Warning against mosquito patches

By Anna Akopyan •
Mosquito on skin
Credit: Oregon State University, Flickr
Despite the lack of testing of mosquito patches, they continue to be sold in Sweden, illegally spreading across the country.
The Chemicals Inspectorate issued a warning against the use of these patches due to potential health risks. “There is no control over what they contain and they are marketed in a rather astonishing way,” said Anders Lindström, a mosquito expert and researcher at the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, SVA.
Lindström refers to the pesticides and mosquito repellents and patches which are sold despite not being approved by the Chemicals Agency, and are moreover largely advertised on social media.
“I don’t think there is any reason to believe that marketing,” stated Lindström, arguing that there is no scientific evidence proving that the products are useful. He emphasised that the only approved mosquito repellents are those containing DEET (Diethyltoluamide).
“The mosquito finds us through scent and DEET is an agent that masks our body odors, then it becomes more difficult for the mosquito to find us,” said Lindström.
Aside from using approved mosquito repellants, Lindström highlighted that people sensitive to the insects should avoid being exposed in the summer and wear more layers of clothing.
