WOK Asian, Sushi & Grill Restaurant: is back in La Cala de Mijas

By EWN • Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 16:24

Photocredit Wok Asia

Since its opening in 2011, WOK Asian, Sushi & Grill Restaurant has cemented its place as a beloved dining destination on the Costa del Sol. Recently reopened after a fabulous refurbishment, the restaurant is ready to showcase its revamped menu and stylish new look, thanks to the dedication of owners Lee and Lily.

Gone are the buffet lines of the past. WOK now offers a completely cooked-to-order menu, ensuring that every dish is freshly prepared to perfection. Emphasising the use of locally grown produce, the menu boasts an impressive array of Asian dishes, sushi, and an enticing new Grill section. This thoughtful selection guarantees that there’s something to satisfy every palate, from the adventurous foodie to the pickiest eater. For the younger diners, a specially curated kids’ menu is also available.

One of the standout features of WOK is its commitment to providing a top-notch dining experience at reasonable prices. Guests can enjoy a meal with a full bar service, featuring an extensive wine collection housed in the restaurant’s impressive Wine Room. For those who prefer something a bit stronger, a variety of cocktails are available starting at just €10.00.

Open six days a week, WOK welcomes guests from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9:00 AM until late, with the kitchen serving up delicious meals until 11:30 PM. Although closed on Mondays, the restaurant makes up for it with its wide array of dining options available throughout the week, including a take-away service for those who prefer to enjoy their meal at home.

In addition to its stellar lunch and dinner offerings, WOK has now introduced breakfast service, providing a perfect start to your day with a range of favourites. Whether you crave a hearty Full English breakfast, a Norwegian twist, or an Italian-inspired morning meal, WOK has it all.

The recent renovations have also made the restaurant more accommodating for groups and families, with ample parking available. This makes WOK an ideal spot for family gatherings, group outings, or a cozy meal with friends.

Lee and Lily invite you to experience the new and improved WOK Asian, Sushi & Grill Restaurant in La Cala de Mijas. With its diverse menu, reasonable prices, and welcoming atmosphere, WOK promises a dining experience that will keep you coming back for more.

For more information or to make a reservation, please contact WOK directly. Whether you’re in the mood for a delightful breakfast, a sumptuous lunch, or an unforgettable dinner, WOK is ready to serve you with warmth and hospitality.

Calle de la Noria 3, 29649 Mijas

952 635 266

Sponsored