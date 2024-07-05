By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jul 2024 • 10:30
Your voice matters: Join the EWN community today.
Euro Weekly News (EWN) welcomes contributions from local groups, associations, and communities.
If you have upcoming events, press releases, or news tips, please send them to editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your stories and events matter to us, and we strive to reflect the diverse interests of our readership.
EWN stands out as the preferred source of news for expat communities across Spain.
With a commitment to delivering what readers want, EWN prides itself on being the people’s paper.
Whether you’re interested in local happenings in Spain, UK news, or global stories, EWN covers it all.
What sets EWN apart is its reach and influence. With approximately half a million print readers weekly and over 1.5 million web views per month, EWN boasts the largest readership of any English-language newspaper in Spain.
Each week, the paper publishes over 150 news stories in print, complemented by hundreds more online.
In its 25-year history, EWN has garnered several prestigious awards, including Best Free Newspaper of the Year at the Premios AEEPP and Company of the Year at the Costa del Sol Business Awards. These accolades underscore EWN’s commitment to excellence in journalism and community engagement.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
