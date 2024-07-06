Belgium’s favourite names

By Linda Hall •
On January 1 this year, there were 61,231 registered male residents called Marc, still the country’s most popular name for a man.
Jean (59,366) was ranked second and Patrick (49,456) third, national statistics office Statbel revealed.
There were 104,494 Marias, the most prevalent name for women, leaving the more traditional Marie behind on 86,356. Nathalie (39,786), which came third, was the only one of the top adult names not to decline in popularity over the past year.
Olivia, the most popular name for a newborn girl, was chosen by 587 parents, compared with 429 preferring Emma who had headed the list for 14 years before being overtaken by Olivia in 2019.
Louise (365) was ranked third, while Statbel drew attention to Sofia (365), entering the Top 10 for the first time
A total of 589 boys received the name of Noah, the most popular name for male newborns for the third consecutive year, followed by Arthur (577) and Liam (498). Matteo in tenth place was a newcomer to the Top Ten boys’ names and was given to 297 newborns.
Statbel’s figures also featured Belgium’s most common surnames at national level, foremost of which were Peeters (30,558), Janssens (27,927) and Maes (24,233) on January 1, 2024.
“These top three are the same in Flanders, while in Wallonia, the three most common family names are Dubois, Lambert and Martin,” Statbel explained. “In the Brussels-Capital region, these are Diallo, Bah and Barry.”
Compared with January 1 2023, the top 10 family names nationally and in the Walloon region remain unchanged, the statistics office added.
