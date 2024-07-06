By Adam Woodward •
The Black Eyed Peas, one of the biggest and most fun dance bands on the international scene, return to Malaga this summer. Playing the Selvatic Málaga Fest in Churriana on Sunday 21. The highly acclaimed US 4-piece will get the party started.
The band of Will.I.Am, Apl.de.Ap and Taboo, and now unfortunately without the charismatic Fergie, who split in 2017, but now with the excellent J. Rey Soul, will arrive in Malaga with all an arsenal of their hits moving between hip hop, pop, dance and, above all, electronica. ‘Where Is the Love?’, ‘I Gotta Feeling’, ‘Boom Boom Pow’ and, of course, ‘Let’s Get It Started’. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, American and Billboard Music Awards.
Hip-Hop, Dance and Pop
The group, with their roots firmly planted in hip-hop, dance and pop, have been filling stadiums since their formation in 1995, and 29 years later they are still at the top of international stylish popularity, not least don to their multitude of collaborations with other artists including Shakira. Get your tickets and ‘Boom, Boom Pow!’
The Black Eyed Peas play at the Selvatic Málaga Fest, at the Málaga Fórum, Sunday 21 July. The show begins at 7pm, and ticket prices start at €41.70.
