By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 9:27

Century of stories: Centenarians celebrate lives spanning generations. Image Guinness Book of World Records.

Imagine living through pivotal moments such as two World Wars, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the recent pandemic.

The Fondazione Opera Immacolata (Italy) recently brought together 70 people aged 100 or over, setting a new record for the largest gathering of centenarians.

The Fondazione Opera Immacolata, a retirement home network, has been caring for elderly residents since 1955, operating across 11 establishments in Veneto and Gorizia.

Annual Gatherings

For over 15 years, the foundation has organised annual gatherings of centenarians, with participation steadily increasing.

This year’s event, held in Padua’s sports hall, celebrated the lives of the elderly residents in their care.

To mark the occasion, the mayors of Veneto and the provinces were invited to extend special birthday wishes to the centenarians.

During the event, each participant had to present official documents, such as ID cards, passports, and birth certificates, to verify their age.

Official Adjudicator Lorenzo Veltri reviewed these documents.

After verification, each centenarian received a blue cockade pinned to their chest.

Record Breaking

Lorenzo Veltri then officially announced the breaking of the record.

The event was a joyous celebration for the centenarians, their families, and the institutions that support them.

Marcato Antoneitta, aged 109, signed a ‘Decalogue of Centenarians’, offering tips for longevity.

These included physical exercise, maintaining a healthy diet, staying curious, continuing to read, embracing family love, and working to nurture resources to avoid boredom and apathy.

After the record was confirmed, the mayors from each centenarian’s respective province donated olive trees to symbolise longevity and resilience.