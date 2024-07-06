Comedy in Amans World

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 10:11

Lucy Amams making a Gibraltar crowd giggle. Lucy Amams Facebook

Save the date – July 23 – as local, yet accidental comedic hero, Lucy Amans, is back, this time at La Clave, Marbella, to present another Open-Mic night session!

Funny side of life

A wild night of belly laughs and perhaps some flops. Try your hand at recounting those anecdotes, personal observations and just plain old gags. Actually, the crowd is not all that bad.

The proceedings will be hosted and presented by local UK ex-pat, Lucy Amans who escaped to Gibraltar, and soon after to Estepona, where she found the funny side of life and broke into stand-up comedy. Lucy runs ‘Stand.Up Comedy Spain’, the leading and most prolific regular comedy night on the coast.

Lucy told the Euro Weekly News, ‘My comedy is based on my life, it’s rather self-deprecating but not in a sad way and so far, it has been well-received and because the audience at the shows tend to return regularly, I’ve not had to cope with any heckling although I have a few put downs ready just in case.’

Fresh comedic talent

So, if like Lucy did, you fancy yourself as a bit of a joker, head down to La Clave, Marbella on July 23.

Featuring a line up of fresh comedic talent on the Costa del Sol and hosted by Lucy.

Free entry. Reserve your seat via Eventbrite.