EasyJet Boosts Balearic Winter Tourism

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 12:15

Easyjet is providing Menorca with a new winter connection to London Credit - Easyjet/fb

Low cost airline, EasyJet, has given winter tourism in the Balearics a significant boost by extending its summer route from Menorca to London Gatwick throughout the winter season.

This development means the beautiful Balearic island will now be accessible year-round for travellers seeking a winter escape.

A winter connection from London to Menorca

The extended route will offer an additional 16,000 seats throughout the winter, with flights commencing on November 6, 2024. The service will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, providing a much-needed connection for Menorca during the colder months. This increased connectivity will cater to both residents seeking travel to London and tourists from the UK looking for a winter getaway to Menorca.

The agreement between EasyJet and the Menorca Island Council, represented by President Adolfo Vilafranca and Tourism Promotion Director Begoña Mercadal, signifies a significant step forward for the island’s government. Ensuring year-round international connections has been a key objective, and EasyJet’s commitment is a major win.

Year-round access to Menorca

Javier Gandara, General Director of EasyJet in Southern Europe, expressed his delight at the agreement: “We are thrilled to announce that our Menorca-London Gatwick route will now operate year-round. This extension not only reflects our commitment to continued growth in Spain but also demonstrates our dedication to the Menorca community. At easyJet, we understand the importance of international connectivity, and we’re proud to contribute to the island’s strategy for year-round access to London and beyond.”

President Vilafranca echoed this sentiment, highlighting the collaborative effort: “This agreement is the result of a lot of hard work and goodwill. It allows us to strengthen the island’s connection during the low season by guaranteeing international flights throughout the winter months.”

Sustainable tourism for the Balearic Islands

This agreement aligns with Menorca’s focus on promoting sustainable tourism throughout the year. The planned promotional activities with EasyJet will showcase Menorca’s rich culture and stunning natural beauty. Winter travellers can now discover a different side of Menorca.