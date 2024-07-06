England Reach Euro Semi-Finals!

By Trelawney Bresic •
England are Euro 2024 semi finalists
England has secured victory against Switzerland and a place in the Euro semi-finals after a dramatic penalty shoot out.
Every England player stepped up with ice-cold composure, dispatching their penalties with precision. The pressure clearly didn’t faze them, marking a significant turning point for this young squad.
The match was a rollercoaster ride. Switzerland took the lead with 15 minutes remaining, threatening to dash England’s dreams. However, Bukayo Saka emerged as the hero, with a stunning goal to equalize and keep England’s hopes alive.
Saka deserves special praise. He was arguably England’s best player throughout the match, constantly pushing forward when others seemed to tire. The missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final undoubtedly lingered in his mind, but Saka showed incredible mental strength by stepping up again from the spot this time, scoring with exactitude.
Manager Gareth Southgate, a man who shoulders the weight of expectation, couldn’t hide his elation after the win. His outburst of pure joy highlighted his unwavering dedication to the team’s success. This victory suggests that Southgate’s pragmatic approach delivers results, even if it doesn’t always please the critics.
England fans are now anticipating the team’s next battle for a place in the final.
