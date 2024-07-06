Five-day Fiesta Festival Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 11:27

Pete Tong shutterstock

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, Blue, Chesney Hawkes & Drum ‘n’ Bass beginning August 7, Fiesta Festival, Marbella Arena

FIESTA, the Festival is coming to the Marbella Arena and offering up a mix of music, dance, and culture. Taking place from August 7 to 11, the event will be showcasing performances by true greats including Pete Tong with Grammy award-winning composer, conductor & arranger, Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra. The crowds can also expect to be wowed by concerts from artists as diverse as Nancy Ajram and Blue.

Full 5-day Fiesta Festival

The whole 5-day FIESTA festival kicks off on the August 7 with Centreforce 883 and Clockwork Orange, plus talented House DJs, and Ten City Live, K Klass, Jeremy Healy, Master Pasha, Andy Manston, Danny Clockwork, Keith Mac, Dolly Rockers, and Wayne Soul Avengerz.

August 8 focuses on the Middle-Eastern and North African scene with the Queen of Arabian pop, Nancy Ajram, and bringing together some of the Middle East’s leading artists including Aimar Habibii, dancers, DJs.

Friday August 9, the Generation Music event will feature award-winning band Blue, Chesney Hawkes, Norwegian musical duo Madcon and Norwegian DJ CLMD.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

Pete Tong, August 10, with his Ibiza Classics join the incredible lineup with conductor Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra, which includes 50 musicians. An exceptional House extravaganza.

Sunday August 11, the party closes with a Drum and Bass club night, a fusion of rhythms that now transcends generations and promises to bring the best D’n’B line-up ever in Spain.

The five-day FIESTA festival promises to be a unique and unforgettable all-out Fiesta to beat all fiestas!