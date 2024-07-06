Girls Aloud for Help of Marina Alta

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 16:53

Help of Marina Alta Credit: Help of Marina Alta, Facebook

Help of Marina Alta invites visitors to the Girl Aloud music night on July 25, in support of the local community.

With Rose, Janette, Debbie, Kelly, Susanna, Romy, Karlee and Niamh. The visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic although there will be a wide selection of drinks at the bar.

Tickets are worth €10, to benefit Help of Marina Alta. The volunteer group provides relentless support to the local community, helping the lonely, ill, elderly and vulnerable neighbours. Help also has a desk in Hospital Marina Salud, interpreting and providing information to those in need.

Spend a night in the company of inspiring women who support the Costa Blanca community not only with effort in charitable work but with light-hearted entertainment, making each day a celebration.

Gates open at 7pm. Reserve your place by calling 966 427 044 or emailing events@helpmarinalta.org

At Los Arcos, Pedreguer.