Hot Hula in the Cala

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 10:45

Hot Hula Party Cala Mijas. Image: Shutterstock

Hot Hula Party, organised by the Lions Club in Cala Mijas, present Cala Lions Hot Hula party, Saturday 20 July from 6pm.

John Sharples of Cala Lions presents HAWAIIAN HOT HULA party, a fundraising event. There will be fun and games including a crazy quiz, bingo, a loudest shirt competition, as well as a prize for the most outrageous outfit. Musical entertainment will include rock and reggae. The money-raising event will also offer a buffet for €15.

Lions Club Spain

Lions Spain is committed to being at the side of those in need, seeing the opportunity to give, rather than receive, as a privilege. Their primary goal is to assist those most in need by providing them with the tools and tangible solutions to address the problems that surround them.

They also empower other Lions clubs, volunteers and members to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and provide support through humanitarian services and grants. This work not only impacts the lives of Spaniards, but also leaves a positive mark on people around the world.

Cala Lions fundraiser

This will be the last of their famous Cala Lions fundraisers until September, so, clap your coconuts together, trim your grass shirts and get your tickets now.

It’s all being held at the Bar Tuta in Cala Mijas. Tickets are available from the bar itself, or from The Lions Shop in Calle Torremolinos, 14, Las Lagunas de Mijas, or by calling Sandie on 663529280.