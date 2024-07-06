Increase in gambling addiction

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 11:44
Gambling
Credit: Javon Swaby, Pexels
More people are experiencing a gambling addiction today, revealed figures from the Dutch healthcare information foundation, IVZ.
The figures of people seeking treatment for gambling addiction in the Netherlands have risen by 24 per cent since 2022. In October 2021, online gambling became legalised, which the experts say, has had a “devastating effect.”
Since then, 450,000 more gamblers, including teenagers, started betting, according to the NRC Press. “We expected it would be a couple of years from 2021 before people with a gambling addiction would turn to organisations for help,” said the spokeswoman for the network of addiction centre, Verslavingszorg Nederland Floor to the Press.
“It takes time to become addicted, which means the effects of online gambling did not show up in the figures for a long time,” stated the spokeswoman.
In 2023, almost 2.500 people were treated for a gambling addiction in the Netherlands. 88 per cent were male and 17 per cent were younger than 25. Today, the figures continue to rise.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.