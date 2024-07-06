Is sunscreen useless?

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 06 Jul 2024 • 10:48
Applying sunscreen
Credit: Mikhail Nilov, Pexels
Swedish researchers at the Umeå University argue that there´s not enough evidence proving benefits of sunscreens.
One of the most increasing forms of cancer in Sweden, skin cancer is linked to sun exposure and many believe in the use of sunscreens for guaranteed protection.
According to the Radiation Safety Authority, applying sunscreen provides protection from the sun, yet researchers at the Umeå University are doubting the results. “The scientific support that sunscreen protects against skin cancer is weak. Therefore, one should be careful in recommending it as a protection,” said Bengt Järvholm, a senior physician and professor at Umeå.
He linked his doubt to the increase in skin cancer in Sweden, despite the rising use of sunscreen. “It cannot be explained by an increased frequency of reporting to the cancer registry as the mortality rate in malignant melanoma is also increasing,” stated Järvholm.
The risks associated with using sunscreen are not known and have not been scientifically established. “Some substances pass through the skin, which can be measured by studying the presence of the substances or their breakdown products in the urine. The risks of this are not fully known,” said Järvholm.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
