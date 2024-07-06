La Vila Marinera – The heart of Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams •
Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 9:45
The fishing port of Villajoyosa
Credit: Pixabay:RaquelLopez
The seafront of Villajoyosa, full of colour and history, encompasses thirteen beaches and twelve kilometres of beautiful coastline.
Opposite the marina is a fishing port that can be reached via the promenade. It has existed since the 1940s, and in 1960, it was extended to include the marina and the yacht club.
It is home to a fleet of boats, and watching them return to port in the afternoon is a visual spectacle.
The northern part of the promenade leads to the Old Town and the visual explosion of colour of the traditional painted houses. Here visitors can enjoy wandering through the narrow streets and discovering the delights of history gone by around every corner.
The southern part of the promenade leads to the beach, Basseta l’Oli (Little Oil Pond). The beach earned its name because of its calm waters.
It has a dedicated area for those with reduced mobility, ensuring everyone can enjoy the sea there.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
