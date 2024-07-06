Mallorca welcomes Michelle Obama

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 11:43

Michelle Obama loves to visit Mallorca alone, and with her family Credit: Michelle Obama/fb

Michelle Obama, The former First Lady of the United States, has arrived in Mallorca. This is the third time that Michelle has visited the island.

In 2010, the Obama family visited Mallorca for the first time, as part of an official visit to the Spanish royal family, who were spending their summer in Marivent Palace. Michelle and Barack, who was then still president of the US, were joined by their daughters Malia and Sasha.

Puerto Portals, Soller and Deia

Last year, Michelle spent time in Mallorca as the guest of James Costos, former US ambassador to Spain. Staying at a luxury finca in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, she was seen with friends at some of the island’s most desirable locations, including Porto Portals, Soller and Deia.

As a young woman, Michelle earned a bachelors degree from Princeton University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School. She met her future husband, Barack, in 1988 in Chicago. The couple married in 1992.

A life of public service

Michelle dedicated herself to public service from a young age. At Chicago’s City Hall, she became assistant commissioner of planning and development. Later, she became a founding director of an American Corps programme. In 1996, she developed the University of Chicago’s first community service programme. In 2002, Michelle became the vice president of community and external affairs at the University of Chicago Medical Centre.

A proactive First Lady

Michelle was a proactive and dynamic First lady. Her ‘Let’s Move’ programme fought against childhood obesity in the US. She worked with business leaders, community leaders, parents, and teachers to provide nutritious foods in schools and bring healthy options into poor communities.

During her second term in the White House, Michelle led the Reach Higher programme to inspire young people to attain the skills they needed for rewarding careers. Across the globe, she championed education for girls and women.

Mallorca has seen the arrival of many A list celebrities and high profile public figures this summer. The island is delighted to welcome Michelle!