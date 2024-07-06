Mediterranean wine tasting

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 11:42

Enjoying a sip of wine overlooking the Mediterranean Photo: nilva.es

A delightful day out with a fresh mediterranean sea breeze and a glass of one of the best wines on the Costa del Sol.

A glass of wine, please. A regular, everyday question one enjoying a terrace bar might ask the serving staff on a warm Costa del Sol summer evening. In my experience, at any regular, ordinary terrace bar, chiringuito or restaurant, the response is invariably the same: ‘Rioja or Ribera?’ Rioja or Ribera? But these wine regions are at the other end of the country. What about here, in the South of Spain? What of the wines of the Costa del Sol?

Costa del Sol wines

Following that response, one might feel that we are in a region that does not produce wine, or one that does not produce ‘good’ wine that locals would be proud to call their own. But, fear not. The Costa del Sol, while largely forgotten on the wine-tasting routes, does actually produce some wonderful wines, infused with breezes blown in off the Atlantic and Western Mediterranean and born out of the mix of both chalky and iron-rich soil of the Málaga region. And, it is available to taste.

Organic wines of Manilva

One case in point would be the wine of Manilva, a small coastal town in the west of the Málaga region. The Nilva winery and bodega, whose focus is on recuperating the previously decimated Moscatel grape variety growing tradition in the region, has vineyards facing cool sea breezes.

Over the years, wine production has become more and more hampered by urban sprawl and its effect on land prices. Compounding this, lowering market prices have been putting many labels out of business. With more of a ‘fair-trade’ approach, Nilva is redressing the balance and rebuilding the tradition of wine production in the area.

Organic winery with tasting sessions in English

This has become a popular destination for wine lovers in the area, so reservations for wine tasting and tours are quickly snapped up. Nilva offers tours of their organic winery with tasting sessions overlooking the Western Mediterranean on Thursdays in English, and Saturdays in Spanish. And it is well worth the €25 + vat for a delightful day out with fine wine, and spectacular views.

Reservations for a delicious sip of the wines of Manilva can be made on their website at nilva.es, by email at info@nilva.es or via WhatsApp on 609 29 03 70.