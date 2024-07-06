Michael Schumacher blackmailers arrested

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 14:00

Michael Schumacher celebrates win at Imola 2006 with Fernando Alonso and Juan-Pablo Montoya Credit: Shutterstock: ChristianoBarni

Following the arrest of two men for attempting to blackmail Michael Schumacher, German police have arrested a third suspect.

The 52-year-old man was arrested at his Wulfrath home near Wuppertal earlier this week. A Wuppertal prosecutor’s office spokesman confirmed that the man had been part of the Schumacher family’s security team.

Michael Schumacher, a seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, has withdrawn from public life after suffering a horrific skiing accident nearly eleven years ago.

Sadly, this decision has led to an attempted blackmail, with the perpetrators threatening to post private family photos on the Darknet unless a millionaire ransom was paid.

Schumacher blackmail suspects had family photos

As well as the former security team member, two other men have been arrested in connection with the blackmail, father and son, aged 53 and 30.

According to several German media reports, both men have criminal records and are on probation for a previous conviction.

The two suspects apparently had private photographs of the Schumacher family in their possession. It is understood that the two men sent copies of the pictures to the Schumacher family to emphasise the seriousness of their threats.

The investigation into the origin of these photographs is what led the authorities to apprehend the latest suspect.