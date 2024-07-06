Mijas by Candlelight

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 4:08

This Friday, July 5, Mijas con Alma opened, a joyful nighttime summer fete in the beautiful setting of the pueblo blanco, Mijas.

The vibrant festival, with streets lit, not by electric lamps, but by 15,000 candles, began its 3-day visually stunning show.

The proceedings opened with an upbeat ensemble of musicians playing medieval-style instruments accompanied by a jester, a belly-dancer and a 3-metre tall stilt-performer, moving through the old cobbled streets to herald the beginning of the festivities.

Candle-lit streets

As night fell, the candle-lit streets transformed the Andalusian village into a magical sight. Seemingly ad-hoc, Mijas locals, some as young as 8-years-old, wandered the streets carefully and responsibly relighting the candles that had been blown out by the breeze, and moved by a communal sense of responsibility and pride in their village.

Street performers

The street performers led the spectators up the hill to the bullring where a candle-lit medieval market had been put on for the visitors. Medieval markets at Spanish fetes is nothing unusual, but this one was notably a cut above the rest in terms of the quality of the goods on offer.

In the background, the doors of the packed auditorium opened to the final two numbers by the tribute act to Spanish pop legends Mecano, and a the dancing and singing attendees spilled out still revelling. Pianists, a violinists and wooden hand-powered fairground rides for the little ones all made this festival a magical night out for everyone.

Mijas con Alma continues on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 of July.