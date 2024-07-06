News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 12:51

Newly decorated bins on Benidorm’s beaches Credit: Benidorm.org

Bins newly designed by artists of the 1st Urban Art Conference

Thanks to a new initiative, the older bins on Benidorm’s beaches have been given a new lease of life.

Participating urban artists have decorated the bins with eye-catching designs in bright colours in line with the Council’s commitment to sustainability.

Alfas del Pi Film Festival secures subsidy

A joint agreement between the Town Hall and Ciudad de la Luz has been signed, securing a €40,000 subsidy for promoting the 36th Alfas del Pi Film Festival.

Some funds will also be earmarked for the 2nd International Blue Flag 2024 Congress, which will take place in October.

Vulcano Pyrotechnics to produce Gunpowder Festival display

The 36th edition of the Altea Gunpowder Festival will take place on August 10, and Vulcano Pyrotechnics will produce the display for the second consecutive year.

With its extensive list of awards, an exciting spectacle is guaranteed.

First ever morgue in Benidorm

Works are on schedule to construct the first-ever morgue in Benidorm which is being built on a public plot as part of the special extension plan for the Municipal Cemetery Sant Jaume.

The plan also includes doubling the existing cemetery space.