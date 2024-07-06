Outgoing PM, Mark Rutte awarded by the King

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Jul 2024 • 12:30

Mark Rutte Credit: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, Flickr

The outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has been awarded a royal honour for services to the country by King Willem-Alexander.

The King appointed the former Prime Minister to Knight Grand Cross in the Order of the Netherlands Lion for his services to the country.

This is the highest distinction in this knighthood and is rarely awarded, although former Dutch Prime Ministers, Ruud Lubbers and Willem Drees also received this award, alongside Princess Beatrix, Queen Elizabeth, Angela Merkel and Winston Churchill.

On July 2, Rutte handed over the keys to the Torentje to the new Prime Minister, Dick Schoof and will succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the Secretary General of NATO in October.